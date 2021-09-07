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  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother

Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air soother

SCF345/22

4.7
| (682) Reviews | 98% recommend this product
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

A light, breathable soother

  • Lets your baby's skin breathe

  • 6–18 m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

4 extra-large air holes

4 extra-large air holes

ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

Skin stays drier while soothing

Skin stays drier while soothing

Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this soother's breathable design, which creates a maximum air flow.

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

682

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

07/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for teething

My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother

06/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have

Pros

Comes in case , love the feel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

06/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great little dummies

I absolutely love these dummies, my newborn took to them immediately and appeared to be comforted by them. The design is so cute too. I would buy. Them again and I will recommend them

Pros

Brilliant, soft, soothing

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 