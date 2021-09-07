2 year warranty
Discontinued
Lets your baby's skin breathe
6–18 m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this soother's breathable design, which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
4.7
of 5
682
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Sara222
07/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great for teething
My toddler loves these dummies soothes her gums when teething and great to drift off to sleep.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/22 ultra air soother
Banana23433
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant
I love that its the only dummy my reflux baby will have
Pros
Comes in case , love the feel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Momof4babies1
06/09/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great little dummies
I absolutely love these dummies, my newborn took to them immediately and appeared to be comforted by them. The design is so cute too. I would buy. Them again and I will recommend them
Pros
Brilliant, soft, soothing
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF345/20 ultra air soother
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.