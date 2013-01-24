Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    ultra air soother

    SCF345/22
      A light, breathable soother

      A light, breathable soother

Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs.

        A light, breathable soother

        Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

        • Lets your baby's skin breathe
        • 6–18 m
        • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
        • 2 pack
        4 extra-large air holes

        4 extra-large air holes

        ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

        Skin stays drier while soothing

        Skin stays drier while soothing

        Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this soother's breathable design, which creates a maximum air flow.

        Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

        Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

        The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

        98% of babies accept our ultra air soother*

        98% of babies accept our ultra air soother*

        Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats and on average 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

        Textured, silky teat for soothing comfort

        Textured, silky teat for soothing comfort

        This soother's silky, textured silicone teat soothes and comforts your little one.

        Designed for natural oral development

        Designed for natural oral development

        Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra air soother
          2  pcs

        • Accessories included

          Steriliser/carrying case
          Yes

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilised
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

            • 2016–2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our 0–6 m and 6–18 m ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
            • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
            • No. 1 global soother brand
            • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

