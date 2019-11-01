Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF358/02
Smart and easy warming
Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so the warmer warms quickly and evenly.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast bottle warmer
total
recurring payment
Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.
Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.
When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.
Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.
Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.
Designed to fit your baby's favourite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
What is included
Packaging specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.