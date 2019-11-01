  • Lower Price

      Philips Avent Premium Fast bottle warmer

      SCF358/02

      Smart and easy warming

      Prepare perfectly warmed feeds in minutes with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so the warmer warms quickly and evenly.

      Smart and easy warming

      Take the guesswork out of feed preparation

      • Warms evenly, no hotspots
      • Quick warming and defrosting mode
      • Suitable for milk and baby food
      Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

      Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

      Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

      Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

      Defrost function for frozen milk and baby food containers

      Like to keep the freezer stocked with extra feeds? The bottle warmer quickly defrosts milk and baby food containers too.

      Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

      Warms up baby food containers as well as milk

      When your little one is ready to graduate to solids, the bottle warmer also defrosts and warms baby food containers.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Designed with just one piece so cleaning is easy and you can enjoy more time with your little one.

      Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

      Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

      Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.

      Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

      Compatible with most leading bottle and baby food jar brands

      Designed to fit your baby's favourite Philips Avent bottles and most leading baby bottle and baby food jar brands.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        400  W
        Power consumption (standby mode)
        <0.3 W (period reaches automatically standby mode: <1 min)
        Voltage
        220-240 V, 50/60 Hz

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        160.4 x 139.9 x 148.55  mm
        Retail pack dimensions (WxHxD)
        175 x 185 x 160  mm

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Europe
        Produced in
        China

      • What is included

        Bottle warmer
        1  pcs

      • Packaging specifications

        Paper-based packaging*
        Yes

      • For 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22°C/72°F in a 260 ml/9 oz Philips Natural bottle
      • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period
