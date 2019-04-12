Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
SCF376
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
ultra air soother
total
recurring payment
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to quickly find your baby's soother without having to switch on the lights.
Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.
Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.
When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
When the time comes to help your little one become soother free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-mo/soothers/soother-free.
The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.