      Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off. See all benefits

        A light, breathable soother

        Easy to find in the dark

        • with glow-in-the-dark button
        • 0–6m
        • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
        • 2 pack
        Lets skin breathe

        Lets skin breathe

        Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

        Easy to find when the lights are off

        Easy to find when the lights are off

        Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to quickly find your baby's soother without having to switch on the lights.

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

        Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        Loved by babies worldwide*

        When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

        Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

        Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

        Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical teat that respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        Sterilise and store in one handy case

        The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          ultra air soother
          2  pcs

        • Accessories included

          Steriliser/carrying case
          Yes

        • Safety

          Safety ring handle
          Yes
          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Can be sterilised
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

            • Charge the ultra air night soother in sunlight or artificial light for at least one hour
            • 2016–2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our 0–6 m and 6–18 m ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
            • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
            • No. 1 global soother brand

            Introducing uGrow, 
            our free healthy baby development app


            Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.

             

            Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one’s healthy development.

             

            Find out more
            Apple store
            Play store

