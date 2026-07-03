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Philips Avent Pacifier ultra air Nighttime
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I've read news about soothers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent soothers are BPA free?
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for my baby?
What are the differences between Philips Avent soothers?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
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