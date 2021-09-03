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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent Pacifierultra air Nighttime

SCF376/33

4.7

| (343) Reviews | 99% recommend this product

Lets your little one's skin breathe

Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air soothers are comfortable for my little one.** And they glow in the dark, so comfort and relief are always easy to find. Now 80% plant-based.*

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • Glow-in-the-dark cap

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 18 m+ with extra-firm teat

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Extra-firm teat for healthy teething

Our soothers are designed to facilitate natural tongue positioning, which is important for healthy speech development as your baby grows. Extra-firm, to comfort baby during teething days. Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

343

Reviews

99%

recommend this product

1

03/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for my daughter

A great pair of dummies which glow in the dark so brightly so perfect for hunting for in the middle of the night! Comes in a great little box for convenient when it comes to sterilising the dummies

Pros

Quick and simple to sterilise

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for finding in the night

Everything about the air soother was perfect the handy little pot they came in which doubled up as a steriliser was perfect for using when out and about.my grand daughter took to these soothers well. After a small charge up in sunlight during the day they were perfect for finding in the middle of the night on the dreaded lost dummy moment. I would definitely purchase these again and recommend them to friends and family.

Pros

Easy to find in the night

Cons

Remembering to put in sunlight during the day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-08-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Date of Use 2021-08-02

01/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Well made and a thumbs up from my daughter!

Really nicely made dummies. They have a matt like coating which feels nice. My daughter had no problem using these at all and accepted them straight away. We had no problems with sore lips or mouth at all. The carry case is a great idea and it’s to easy to sterilise them in the microwave. I also love the designs on them too, really cute!

Pros

Air flow, travel case, overall feel and build

Cons

Aren’t any I found!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF376/22 ultra air soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).

  2. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  3. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.