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New

Philips Avent Single Electric Breast PumpNatural Care Hands-free Wearable

SCF494/01

4.4
| (24) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Free your hands. Free your time.
Your baby and time are precious. Free your hands with the Philips Avent Natural Care Hands-free Wearable Breast Pump. Designed to mimic your baby's drinking rhythm, it delivers hospital-strength performance in a discreet, spill-proof design
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Mimics your baby's drinking rhythm

Free your hands. Free your time.

  • Hospital-strength pump mimics baby's drinking rhythm

  • Transparent cups with inner light

  • Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

  • Fits 99% of all mums

  • Unique SkinSense Shield

The freedom to pump anywhere

The freedom to pump anywhere

Our first wearable breast pump brings hospital-strength performance into a light-weight form that sits comfortably in your bra. Wherever you go, it can too. On the sofa, at your desk or while you take a walk around the block. Your time. Your call.

Hospital-strength performance, wearable form

Hospital-strength performance, wearable form

Unlike other wearable pumps, there's no need to choose between freedom and efficiency. Our motor has hospital-strength performance that's more like a traditional pump—with the added bonus of being wearable. Rechargeable batteries make it easy to keep pumping discreetly anywhere.

Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

Express effectively* with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

Our first wearable pump mimics a baby's natural drinking rhythm, making it up to 2 × faster than most other wearable pumps**. After all, babies know best how to drink from the breast! That's why we designed it with the goal of supporting you to get the best milk output, while helping you save precious time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

24

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

14/03/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Tolle Milchpumpe zur Unterstützung

Tolle Pumpe mit sehr guter Funktion. Das integrierte Licht ist super für lange Nächte Beim abpumpen und die Anwendung ist selbsterklärend. Reinigung etc. Ist auch easy!

Pros

Modern , Licht, abpumpen ohne Kabel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar

12/03/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Das Produkt macht mein Leben leichter

Die Milchpumpen waren leicht leise und bequem. Leicht auseinander zu bauen und leicht sauber zu machen. Es ist easy sie zu steuern u d ich kann alles erledigen während sie Milch appumpen

This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar

This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar

12/03/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Tolle Milchpumpen mit angenehmen tragekomfort

Im Großen und Ganzen ein Produkt, die das erreicht, was man sich wünscht. Angenehmer tragekompfort und keine Schmerzen beim abpumpen. Eine Kleinigkeit: man sieht nicht auf anhieb wie viel Milch abgepumpt wurde. Erst, wenn eine bestimmte Milliliter Anzahl erreicht ist

This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar

This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Effectiveness is related to the technical performance of the product.

  2. Refers to frequency of pump suction.