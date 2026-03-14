2 year warranty
New
Hospital-strength pump mimics baby's drinking rhythm
Transparent cups with inner light
Easy to clean and assemble with few parts
Fits 99% of all mums
Unique SkinSense Shield
Our first wearable breast pump brings hospital-strength performance into a light-weight form that sits comfortably in your bra. Wherever you go, it can too. On the sofa, at your desk or while you take a walk around the block. Your time. Your call.
Unlike other wearable pumps, there's no need to choose between freedom and efficiency. Our motor has hospital-strength performance that's more like a traditional pump—with the added bonus of being wearable. Rechargeable batteries make it easy to keep pumping discreetly anywhere.
Our first wearable pump mimics a baby's natural drinking rhythm, making it up to 2 × faster than most other wearable pumps**. After all, babies know best how to drink from the breast! That's why we designed it with the goal of supporting you to get the best milk output, while helping you save precious time.
4.4
of 5
24
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
MagnoliaBlume
14/03/2026
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Tolle Milchpumpe zur Unterstützung
Tolle Pumpe mit sehr guter Funktion. Das integrierte Licht ist super für lange Nächte Beim abpumpen und die Anwendung ist selbsterklärend. Reinigung etc. Ist auch easy!
Pros
Modern , Licht, abpumpen ohne Kabel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar
Bili34
12/03/2026
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Das Produkt macht mein Leben leichter
Die Milchpumpen waren leicht leise und bequem. Leicht auseinander zu bauen und leicht sauber zu machen. Es ist easy sie zu steuern u d ich kann alles erledigen während sie Milch appumpen
This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar
This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar
Regenbogen123
12/03/2026
Deutschland
Part of promotion
Tolle Milchpumpen mit angenehmen tragekomfort
Im Großen und Ganzen ein Produkt, die das erreicht, was man sich wünscht. Angenehmer tragekompfort und keine Schmerzen beim abpumpen. Eine Kleinigkeit: man sieht nicht auf anhieb wie viel Milch abgepumpt wurde. Erst, wenn eine bestimmte Milliliter Anzahl erreicht ist
This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar
This review was made for Elektrische Dopplemilchpumpe SCF495/11 Natural Care Hands-free, tragbar
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Effectiveness is related to the technical performance of the product.
Refers to frequency of pump suction.