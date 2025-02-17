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    Troubleshooting and support

    Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump
    Natural Care Hands-free Wearable

    SCF495/11
    View product specifications
    SCF495/11 Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump Natural Care Hands-free Wearable
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    Get the most out of your product

    How to measure your nipple size
    How to measure your nipple size
    How to disassemble the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    How to disassemble the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    How to clean and disinfect the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    How to clean and disinfect the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    How to assemble the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    How to assemble the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    How to use the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    How to use the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump
    Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump - How to check your fit
    Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump - How to check your fit
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