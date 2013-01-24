Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Avent

    Avent Indulgent Body Cream

    SCF500/20
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Avent Indulgent Body Cream

      SCF500/20
      Overall Rating / 5

      Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

      Specially formulated to de-stress your whole body and improve your skin's elasticity to combat stretch marks. This rich, non-greasy massage cream will help firm, smooth and moisturise and help relieve "itchy tummy". See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Avent Indulgent Body Cream

      Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

      Specially formulated to de-stress your whole body and improve your skin's elasticity to combat stretch marks. This rich, non-greasy massage cream will help firm, smooth and moisturise and help relieve "itchy tummy". See all benefits

      Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

      Specially formulated to de-stress your whole body and improve your skin's elasticity to combat stretch marks. This rich, non-greasy massage cream will help firm, smooth and moisturise and help relieve "itchy tummy". See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Avent Indulgent Body Cream

      Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

      Specially formulated to de-stress your whole body and improve your skin's elasticity to combat stretch marks. This rich, non-greasy massage cream will help firm, smooth and moisturise and help relieve "itchy tummy". See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avent Indulgent Body Cream

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Combats stretch marks, moisturises, firms

        With shea butter, papaya oil and marine extracts

        • 200 ml

        Hypoallergenic

        Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

        Dermatologist-approved pre and post birth

        Dermatologist-approved for pre and post birth use

        Helps relieve that "itchy" feeling

        The non-greasy formula helps combat dry skin and stretch marks.

        Leaves skin softened

        A rapidly absorbed spray containing orange and almond oils.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Indulgent body cream
          1 Tube 200 ml

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Product design may vary across countries.
          Tube
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0–6 months
          • 6–12 months

        • Dimensions and Weight

          Volume
          200 ml

        • Ingredients

          Shea butter
          Yes
          Marine extracts
          Yes
          Papaya oil
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount