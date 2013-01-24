Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Toddler Cup

    SCF602/01
    Avent
      Philips Avent Toddler Cup

      SCF602/01
      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      The Philips AVENT BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Toddler Cup

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      Philips Avent Toddler Cup

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

        Toddler Cup

        Easy transition from bottle to cup

        Non-spill, easy-sip

        • 260 ml
        • 12m+ Toddler Spout
        Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Hard spout for children 12m+

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

        Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Toddler spout
          1  pcs
          Magic Handles
          1  pcs
          Magic Cup (260 ml/9 oz)
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          1 year +

