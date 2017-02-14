2 year warranty
Discontinued
260 ml
12m+ Toddler Spout
The snap-top lid keeps the spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from a cup. Ideal for teething babies
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
äippä
14/02/2017
Suomi
paras nokkamuki
Täydet pisteet tälle. Suosikki muki äidille (ei sotke) ja lapselle (helppo juoda ja pitää kiinni kahvoilla tai ilman).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.