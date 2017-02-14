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All series

  • Easy transition from bottle to cup
  • Easy transition from bottle to cup
  • Easy transition from bottle to cup
  • Easy transition from bottle to cup

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

SCF602/01

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Easy transition from bottle to cup
The Philips Avent BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Non-spill, easy-sip

Easy transition from bottle to cup

  • 260 ml

  • 12m+ Toddler Spout

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

The snap-top lid keeps the spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

Hard spout for children 12m+

Hard spout for children 12m+

A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from a cup. Ideal for teething babies

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/02/2017

Suomi

Suomi

paras nokkamuki

Täydet pisteet tälle. Suosikki muki äidille (ei sotke) ja lapselle (helppo juoda ja pitää kiinni kahvoilla tai ilman).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 