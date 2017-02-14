2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy transition from bottle to cup
The Philips Avent BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too.
260 ml x 2
12m+ Toddler Spout
The snap-top lid keeps the spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from a cup. Ideal for teething babies
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
äippä
14/02/2017
Suomi
paras nokkamuki
Täydet pisteet tälle. Suosikki muki äidille (ei sotke) ja lapselle (helppo juoda ja pitää kiinni kahvoilla tai ilman).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.