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11
d
Days
20
h
Hours
54
m
Minutes
19
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from.
260 ml
12m+ Hard Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your child's drink
A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from a cup. Ideal for teething babies
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
äippä
14/02/2017
Suomi
paras nokkamuki
Täydet pisteet tälle. Suosikki muki äidille (ei sotke) ja lapselle (helppo juoda ja pitää kiinni kahvoilla tai ilman).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
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Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.