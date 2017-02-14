2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from.
260 ml x 2
12m+ Hard Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from a cup. Ideal for teething babies
Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
äippä
14/02/2017
Suomi
paras nokkamuki
Täydet pisteet tälle. Suosikki muki äidille (ei sotke) ja lapselle (helppo juoda ja pitää kiinni kahvoilla tai ilman).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/01 Pikkulasten mukit
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.