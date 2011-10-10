2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to a belt or buggy.
340 ml
18m+ sport spout
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers
The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance, keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Marcello
10/10/2011
Nederland
gebruiksvriendelijk
gebruiksvriendelijk, fles is iets aan de grote kant maar toch goed vast te houden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Beker voor peuters
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Beker voor peuters
mona1110
10/05/2012
Deutschland
Dieses produkt ist top !!!!!!!!
Dieses produkt ist top was mich aber leider stört ist wenn ich zum beispiel wasser nach einem tag vergesse auszuschütten ist in der Flasche ganz kömischer schleim im inneren der Flasche. Was bestimmt nicht sehr gut für kinder ist. Habe ca. 8 Flaschen und bei fast allen ist es gleich. Schade!!!!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF604/11 Toddler Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.