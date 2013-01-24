Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Decorated Toddler Cup Girl

    SCF606/06
    Avent
    Overall Rating
    Avent
    • Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go
      Philips Avent Decorated Toddler Cup Girl

      SCF606/06
      Overall Rating
      Hygiene on the go

      The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from See all benefits

      Philips Avent Decorated Toddler Cup Girl

      Hygiene on the go

      Philips Avent Decorated Toddler Cup Girl

        Decorated Toddler Cup Girl

        Hygiene on the go

        Non-spill, easy-sip

        • 200 ml
        • 6m+ Soft Spout
        • With handles
        Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

        Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

        The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Measurement scale on the cup

        Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your child's drink

        Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

        Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

        The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

        Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

        Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

        Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range; attach directly to breast pumps or use a teat instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance, keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

        Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

        Educational storytelling design

        The coloured designs encourage fun learning: recognise animals and fruits, count the apples and discover where food comes from. The complexity of the designs increases with the age of the child.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stage
          6 months +

        • What is included

          Soft spout
          1  pcs

        • What is included

          Decorated cup 200 ml/7 oz
          1  pcs
          Flip-top lid
          1  pcs
          Trainer handles
          1  pcs

