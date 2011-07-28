2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF608/01
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from.
260 ml
12m+ Toddler Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
YRMA
28/07/2011
France
This review was made for SCF608/06 Tasse décorée fille
This review was made for SCF608/06 Tasse décorée fille
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.