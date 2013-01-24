Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Avent Decorated Cup

    SCF609/01
      This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to a belt or buggy. See all benefits

        Hygiene on the go

        Non-spill, faster-flow drinking cup

        • 340 ml
        • 18m+ sport spout
        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Non-spill spout with patented valve

        Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

        Removable side clip for attachment to belt or pushchair

        Removable side clip for attachment to belt or pushchair

        Handy side clip for attachment to a belt or a pushchair which can also be removed

        Faster flow and bite resistant spout

        Faster flow and bite resistant spout

        Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

        The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance, keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

        Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

        Fast flow spout and belt clip fit all Philips Avent cups

        Fit all Philips Avent cups and bottles. Cups are also completely interchangeable with the rest of the range, attach to breast pumps or use screw ring and teat instead of the spout

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Decorated cup 340 ml/12 oz
          1  pcs
          Flip-top lid
          1  pcs
          Belt/buggy clip
          1  pcs
          Fast flow spout
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          18 months +

