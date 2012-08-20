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Discontinued

Philips AventAvent Decorated Cup

SCF609/01

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Hygiene on the go

This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to a belt or buggy.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Non-spill, faster-flow drinking cup

Hygiene on the go

  • 340 ml

  • 18m+ sport spout

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

20/08/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Ausgezeichnet

Das war die erste Flasche die nicht auslief.Sehr zufrieden

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/01 Avent Decorated Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/01 Avent Decorated Cup

16/10/2011

France

France

formidable

j'ai 3 enfants: la nuit je devais me lever pour leur donner à boire ! Avec un biberon classique, les draps étaient mouillés puisque l'eau s'écoule facilement.Avec ces tasses plus de fuite et tout le monde est content !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/01 Tasse décorée Avent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/01 Tasse décorée Avent

03/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good One

I used many cups but all re not so user friendly, Easy to use it and my kids enjoy it while drinking.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 