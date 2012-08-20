2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to a belt or buggy.
340 ml
18m+ sport spout
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Annamo85
20/08/2012
Deutschland
Ausgezeichnet
Das war die erste Flasche die nicht auslief.Sehr zufrieden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/01 Avent Decorated Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/01 Avent Decorated Cup
vizirette
16/10/2011
France
formidable
j'ai 3 enfants: la nuit je devais me lever pour leur donner à boire ! Avec un biberon classique, les draps étaient mouillés puisque l'eau s'écoule facilement.Avec ces tasses plus de fuite et tout le monde est content !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/01 Tasse décorée Avent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/01 Tasse décorée Avent
honey
03/03/2011
United Kingdom
Good One
I used many cups but all re not so user friendly, Easy to use it and my kids enjoy it while drinking.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.