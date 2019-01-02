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  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding
  • For healthy, active feeding

Discontinued

Philips Avent AirflexClassic baby bottle

SCF646/17

3.9
| (13) Reviews
For healthy, active feeding
The Philips Avent Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique Avent Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Clinically proven to reduce colic*

For healthy, active feeding

  • 1 Bottle

  • 11 oz/330 ml

  • Variable flow nipple

  • 3m+

Variable flow teat for thicker feeds

Variable flow teat for thicker feeds

The variable flow teat has a slot cut into it which provides an adjustable the flow rate. The flow rate can be varied by simply turning the bottle to align the I, II or III markings on the teat with the baby's nose

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

Built-in valve

Built-in valve

The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

13

Reviews

3

02/01/2019

Deutschland

Deutschland

Dieses Produkt hat grossartige eigenschaften

Sehr gut und praktisch.gute kvalitet,beste von andere.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Classic baby bottle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Classic baby bottle

14/12/2013

España

España

Muy útil la tetina de flujo variable

Utilicé estos biberones cuando mi hijo empezó a tomar agua y leche con cereales, ya que le di pecho hasta los 15 meses y no los empleé para darle sólo leche. La tetina de flujo variable se adaptaba perfectamente según la fluidez del líquido o lo espesos que estuvieran los cereales. Podía usar el mismo tipo de tetina para agua y para cereales, era estupendo no tener que andar cambiando. Además la resistencia del material de la tetina era suficiente para no partirse al mínimo bocado o tirón de un niño que ya tenía dientes. Y el material del biberón era también muy resistente a las caídas.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic

12/12/2013

España

España

Producto practico y cómodo de usar

El biberón lo utilizo desde que mi hija nació, y es muy cómodo y muy practico. Se nota la buena calidad y su ergonomia. A mi hija también le debía de gustar, porque rechazaba cualquier otro que no fuera este. Lo recomiendo encarecidamente.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 