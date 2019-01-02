2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF646/17
1 Bottle
11 oz/330 ml
Variable flow nipple
3m+
The variable flow teat has a slot cut into it which provides an adjustable the flow rate. The flow rate can be varied by simply turning the bottle to align the I, II or III markings on the teat with the baby's nose
The wide breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding
The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex valve which works with a baby's natural feeding action.
3.9
of 5
13
Reviews
Bana88
02/01/2019
Deutschland
Dieses Produkt hat grossartige eigenschaften
Sehr gut und praktisch.gute kvalitet,beste von andere.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Classic baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Classic baby bottle
patrialpe
14/12/2013
España
Muy útil la tetina de flujo variable
Utilicé estos biberones cuando mi hijo empezó a tomar agua y leche con cereales, ya que le di pecho hasta los 15 meses y no los empleé para darle sólo leche. La tetina de flujo variable se adaptaba perfectamente según la fluidez del líquido o lo espesos que estuvieran los cereales. Podía usar el mismo tipo de tetina para agua y para cereales, era estupendo no tener que andar cambiando. Además la resistencia del material de la tetina era suficiente para no partirse al mínimo bocado o tirón de un niño que ya tenía dientes. Y el material del biberón era también muy resistente a las caídas.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic
MARIAJO68
12/12/2013
España
Producto practico y cómodo de usar
El biberón lo utilizo desde que mi hija nació, y es muy cómodo y muy practico. Se nota la buena calidad y su ergonomia. A mi hija también le debía de gustar, porque rechazaba cualquier otro que no fuera este. Lo recomiendo encarecidamente.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airflex SCF646/37 Biberón Classic
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.