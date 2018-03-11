2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 pieces
Slow flow
1m+
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
5.0
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Krümmel1
11/03/2018
Deutschland
Top
Wird sehr gut von meinem Baby angenommen. Seit Anfang an
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural-Sauger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural-Sauger
Gwal
25/02/2018
France
Idéal en relais de l'allaitement
Accepté sans problème par mon fils en alternance avec l'allaitement quand je tirais mon lait puis maintenant au lait artificiel. Aucun souci lors des transitions sein-biberon. Un design agréable et facile d'entretien. J'avais adopté Avent pour mes deux plus grands, la gamme Natural est clairement idéale.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Tétine Natural
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Tétine Natural
MichelleMax
22/02/2017
Italia
Tettarelle 1m+ sono eccellenti
Sono una mamma americana che vive in Italia e mi trovo benissimo con i prodotti di Avent! Il mio figlio di 4 mesi piace tantissimo le tettarelle Natural 1m+ con due fori... Abbiamo provato anche le tettarelle 3+, ma il latte esce troppo veloce ed e' ancora troppo presto per lui. Grazie Philips Avent per un prodotto ottimo!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Tettarella Natural
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF652/27 Tettarella Natural
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011