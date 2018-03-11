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  • The natural way to bottle feed
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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural teat

SCF652/27

5
| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
The natural way to bottle feed
Our new teat helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Avent teat with petal design

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 pieces

  • Slow flow

  • 1m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/03/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Top

Wird sehr gut von meinem Baby angenommen. Seit Anfang an

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural-Sauger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF652/27 Natural-Sauger

25/02/2018

France

France

Idéal en relais de l'allaitement

Accepté sans problème par mon fils en alternance avec l'allaitement quand je tirais mon lait puis maintenant au lait artificiel. Aucun souci lors des transitions sein-biberon. Un design agréable et facile d'entretien. J'avais adopté Avent pour mes deux plus grands, la gamme Natural est clairement idéale.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF652/27 Tétine Natural

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF652/27 Tétine Natural

22/02/2017

Italia

Italia

Tettarelle 1m+ sono eccellenti

Sono una mamma americana che vive in Italia e mi trovo benissimo con i prodotti di Avent! Il mio figlio di 4 mesi piace tantissimo le tettarelle Natural 1m+ con due fori... Abbiamo provato anche le tettarelle 3+, ma il latte esce troppo veloce ed e' ancora troppo presto per lui. Grazie Philips Avent per un prodotto ottimo!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF652/27 Tettarella Natural

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF652/27 Tettarella Natural

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011