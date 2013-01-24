Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Avent

    Natural teat

    SCF654/27
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed The natural way to bottle feed
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Natural teat

      SCF654/27
      Find support for this product

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Our new teat helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £5.80
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Natural teat

      The natural way to bottle feed

      Our new teat helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-bottle-teats

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Natural teat

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The natural way to bottle feed

        AVENT teat with petal design

        • 2 pieces
        • Fast flow
        • 6m+
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

        The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

        Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

        BPA-free teat

        BPA-free teat

        This teat is made from silicone - a BPA-free material (Following EU directive 2011/8/EU)

        Different flow rates for the most comfortable feed

        Philips Avent offers four different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. Philips Avent offers the newborn flow teat with 1 hole (0M+), the slow flow teat with 2 holes (1M+), the medium flow teat with 3 holes (3M+) and the fast flow teat with 4 holes (6M+). All teats are available in twin packs.

        Compatible with Philips Avent Natural feeding bottle

        We advise using the Natural feeding teats with Natural bottles only.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Teat
          • Silicone
          • BPA-free*

        • What is included

          Soft, Fast Flow teat
          2  pcs

        • Design

          Teat design
          • Breast-shaped teat
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra wide

        • Teat

          Flow speed
          Fast flow
          Holes
          4 holes
          Months
          6m+

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-6 months

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Easily combine breast and bottle
          • Natural latch on
          Teat
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Extra-soft and flexible teat
          Anti-colic valve
          Advanced anti-colic system

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount