2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF655/27
2 pieces
Variable flow
3m+
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
2.8
of 5
78
Reviews
Ananya
15/12/2017
United Kingdom
EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE
I had an issue with my sterliser and I rang customer service they were fantastic. They sent me a new one and it was delivered next day.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat
Denise21
15/12/2017
United Kingdom
EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE
I had an issue with my sterliser and I rang customer service they were fantastic. They sent me a new one and it was delivered next day.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat
Flamant
20/01/2015
Nederland
Veel mogelijkheden om fles naar voorkeur baby in te stellen.
Onze kleine meid is zeer tevreden over deze fles. Helaas dat ze zelf nog geen letter op papier krijgt, dus schrijft papa deze review. Er zijn vele spenen te krijgen voor elke levensfase en type voeding. Ik lees hier dat spenen schijnen te scheuren, daar hebben wij na enkele maanden nog geen vervelende ervaring mee. Mogelijk heeft dit de met reinigingsmethode en/of -middelen te maken. De fles is makkelijk te (de)monteren en schoon te maken. De gemiddelde mens heeft echter geen zin en tijd om de verschillende toevoerstanden uit een handleiding te gaan opzoeken. Het lijkt me dat het niet zo moeilijk is om op de fles zelf (door icoontjes) aan te geven hoe een en ander werkt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural-speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural-speen
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011