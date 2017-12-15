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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural teat

SCF655/27

2.8
| (78) Reviews
The natural way to bottle feed
With the Philips Avent Natural variable flow teat, you can adjust the flow rate by simply turning the bottle. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch-on similar to the breast, for easy combining of breast and bottle.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 pieces

  • Variable flow

  • 3m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

78

Reviews

15/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE

I had an issue with my sterliser and I rang customer service they were fantastic. They sent me a new one and it was delivered next day.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat

15/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE

I had an issue with my sterliser and I rang customer service they were fantastic. They sent me a new one and it was delivered next day.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural teat

20/01/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Veel mogelijkheden om fles naar voorkeur baby in te stellen.

Onze kleine meid is zeer tevreden over deze fles. Helaas dat ze zelf nog geen letter op papier krijgt, dus schrijft papa deze review. Er zijn vele spenen te krijgen voor elke levensfase en type voeding. Ik lees hier dat spenen schijnen te scheuren, daar hebben wij na enkele maanden nog geen vervelende ervaring mee. Mogelijk heeft dit de met reinigingsmethode en/of -middelen te maken. De fles is makkelijk te (de)monteren en schoon te maken. De gemiddelde mens heeft echter geen zin en tijd om de verschillende toevoerstanden uit een handleiding te gaan opzoeken. Het lijkt me dat het niet zo moeilijk is om op de fles zelf (door icoontjes) aan te geven hoe een en ander werkt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural-speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural-speen

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011