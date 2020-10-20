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2 year warranty
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Food makers & tableware
All series
Philips Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+
Discontinued
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SCF718/00
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User manual
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Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
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