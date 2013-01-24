Home
    Philips Avent

    Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

    SCF718/00
    Avent
    Avent
    Greater convenience for mealtimes on the go
      Philips Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

      SCF718/00
      Greater convenience for mealtimes on the go

      The Philips AVENT travel cutlery set SCF718/00 is a great solution for mums when they are out and about. The travel cutlery set comes with the Toddler 12m+ spoon and fork and a travel case to help keep the cutlery hygienic on the go.

      Philips Avent Toddler cutlery set and travel case 12m+

      Greater convenience for mealtimes on the go

      Keeps your cutlery hygienic on the go

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Cutlery case
        1  pcs
        12m+ cutlery set
        • 1 fork
        • 1 spoon

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

