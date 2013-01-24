Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Philips Avent

    Avent Food Storage Cups

    SCF720/10
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Avent Food Storage Cups

      SCF720/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent Food Storage Cups

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away. See all benefits

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent Food Storage Cups

      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips AVENT food storage cups SCF720/10 are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all tableware
        • -{discount-value}

          Philips shop price

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avent Food Storage Cups

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ideal food storage for home and away

        BPA-free food storage cups

        • BPA-Free
        Leak proof

        Leak proof

        Twist on lid for safe storage and transport

        Easy to organise

        Easy to organise

        Sturdy, stackable Philips Avent cups with writable surface to help you track dates and content

        Microwave safe

        Microwave safe

        Suitable for fridge and freezer

        Suitable for fridge and freezer

        Dishwasher Safe

        Dishwasher Safe

        Includes a recipe booklet

        Recipes have been developed in cooperation with Judy More, who is a registered Dietician and Nutritionist specialising in childhood nutrition.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Milk storage cup lid
          20  pcs
          Pre-sterilised VIA Cup (180 ml/6 oz)
          10  pcs
          Storage Cup (240 ml/8 oz)
          10  pcs
          Recipe guide
          1  pcs
          Weaning spoon
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0-6 months
          • 6–12 months

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          • -{discount-value}

            Philips shop price

          Recently viewed products

            • -{discount-value}

              Philips shop price

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount