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Discontinued

Philips AventSpout Cup

SCF751/15

3

| (192) Reviews

Sip, no drip

The new Philips Avent BPA-free sippy cup features a patent-pending valve that guarantees no spills. The soft spout and handles ensure easy drinking for your toddler. It's easy for your child, convenient for you.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy transition from bottle to cup

Sip, no drip

  • Sip no drip

  • 7 oz/200 ml

  • 6m+

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

.

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their heads back too much.

This cup is made from BPA-free material

This cup is made from BPA-free material

This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

192

Reviews

17/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup

17/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect grip

It has a great look and it is really easy to hold for a childs hand. I love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup

17/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A training cup with 100% no leaks!

This product has great features, but best of all, in my experience I found it to be 100% leak proof!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 