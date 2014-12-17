2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF751/15
Sip, no drip
The new Philips Avent BPA-free sippy cup features a patent-pending valve that guarantees no spills. The soft spout and handles ensure easy drinking for your toddler. It's easy for your child, convenient for you.
Sip no drip
7 oz/200 ml
6m+
.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their heads back too much.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA-free material.
3.0
of 5
192
Reviews
PhilipsAventTester27
17/12/2014
United Kingdom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup
PhilipsAventTester26
17/12/2014
United Kingdom
perfect grip
It has a great look and it is really easy to hold for a childs hand. I love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup
PhilipsAventTester25
17/12/2014
United Kingdom
A training cup with 100% no leaks!
This product has great features, but best of all, in my experience I found it to be 100% leak proof!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF751/13 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.