2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF753/17
Sip, no drip
The Philips Avent new BPA-free sippy cup features a patent-pending valve that prevents spills. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you.
Sip no drip
9 oz/260 ml
12 m+
Hard spout
No more mess! The new patent-pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.
Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their heads back too much.
3.4
of 5
59
Reviews
cgill82
28/11/2013
United Kingdom
Quality product and worked well
I liked this product however found that if my toddler dropped it, sometimes it leaked.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/00 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/00 Spout Cup
Ali1974
11/10/2013
United Kingdom
My daughter loved using this cup!
This is a great cup that is really easy for a toddler to hold. I like the fact that it can be used with both babies and toddlers saving you money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/00 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/00 Spout Cup
Loobylooloo
01/10/2013
United Kingdom
Great cup, easy to hold
Perfect flow for drinking. Easy to hold. Comes apart easily to clean in dishwasher
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/00 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF753/00 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.