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05
d
Days
14
h
Hours
11
m
Minutes
46
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Seconds
SCF796/00
Allows healthy oral development*
The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*
Bendy straw cup
200 ml/7 oz
9 m+
1-pack
The cup's integrated handles are ergonomically designed, making it easy for little hands to hold the cup. The soft flexible straw is gentle on gums while the cup's lightweight small size is ideal for first straw sips.
The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.
The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
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3.8
of 5
123
Reviews
MB1992
27/05/2022
Nederland
Part of promotion
Hele fijne drinkbeker voor de kleintjes
De drinkbeker is heel fijn te gebruiken voor kleine kinderen, ook onderweg! Door de handige klep die je open en dicht kan doen komt er geen vuil in de beker of in het rietje. Het rietje is ook gebogen waardoor ook makkelijk de laatste slokken eruit komen. Daarnaast is hij door de handvatten makkelijk vast te houden.
Pros
Fijn ontwerp, makkelijk te drinken.
Cons
Binnenkant rietje is moeilijk schoon te maken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/02 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2022-04-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/02 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2022-04-27
Moeder van een dreumes
25/05/2022
Nederland
Part of promotion
Aan te raden product!
Mijn dreumes is nogal “lui” aangelegd als het op zelf drinken uit een beker aan komt. Er zijn er dan ook al verschilden de revue gepasseerd. Enkel deze rietjesbeker van Philips is door mijn zoontje goedgekeurd als opvolger van zijn Philips Avent zachte tuit beker. De beker is handig te hanteren, omdat deze niet te groot en/of zwaar heeft en makkelijke handgreepjes bezit. Kan gewoon in de vaatwasser.
Pros
Zelfstandig hanteerbaar, fijn en makkelijk in gebruik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/01 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2022-04-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/01 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2022-04-25
Lola67
24/05/2022
Nederland
Part of promotion
Rietjes beker
Eindelijk een beker die niet lekt. Perfect voor mijn kleinzoon.
Pros
Ja
Cons
Nee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/02 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2022-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF796/02 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2022-04-24
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second chance with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
90% of 200 surveyed US paediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech paediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.