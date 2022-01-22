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05
d
Days
04
h
Hours
34
m
Minutes
18
s
Seconds
Allows healthy oral development*
The Philips Avent Bendy straw cup with ergonomic handles is ideal for first sips from a straw and allows healthy oral development.* Developed with experts to make it our best straw cup possible.*
Bendy straw cup
300 ml/10 oz
12 m+
1-pack
The 10 oz cup is the perfect size to keep your child hydrated throughout the day and during active times. The flip top design keeps the straw clean when out and about. The cup's contoured shape and anti-slip texture make it easy to hold and grip for small toddler's hands, enabling your little one to confidently develop independent drinking skills.
The lower part of the straw is bent so that the straw easily reaches the liquid which allows you to drink in a natural drinking position.
The straw has an integrated anti-leak valve to prevent spills. The flip top protects the straw and prevents leakage on the go.
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4.1
of 5
279
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Erika12345
22/01/2022
Nederland
Enige fles waaruit dochter 9 maanden drinkt
Na allerlei soorten flesjes en bekers te hebben geprobeerd, is deze de enige die mijn dochter snapt en waar ze goed water en thee uit drinkt. Ze kan hem zelf vasthouden en uit drinken. Ik heb wel de dop eraf gehaald en de fles niet te vol, anders lukt het niet. Fles is van goede kwaliteit.
Pros
Makkelijk vast te houden en lekt niet
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF798/01 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF798/01 Rietjesbeker
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Elle
20/06/2018
Nederland
Fijne beker en lekt niet
[Employee of philipsglobal] Super fijne beker, die niet lekt, in tegenstelling tot de tuitbeker. Ziet er leuk uit. En makkelijk schoon te maken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF798/02 Rietjesbeker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF798/02 Rietjesbeker
Dgoudswaard
17/07/2017
Nederland
Fijne beker en lekt niet
Ik vind het een fijne beker in zijn gebruik. Doordat de onderdelen allemaal te demonteren zijn is het gemakkelijk ze schoon te houden. Ik heb al ontzettend veel bekers geprobeerd maar dit is tot op heden de enige beker die niet lekt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF798/02 Rietjesbeker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF798/02 Rietjesbeker
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
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We take responsibility for our impact
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
90% of 200 surveyed US paediatric dentists agree that the design of our straw cup allows healthy oral development. 89% agree that straw drinking exercises mouth muscles, building oral strength (ind. onl. research, USA, Apr. 2016). Developed with speech paediatricians, dentist, ergonomist and midwife.