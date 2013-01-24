Home
    Philips Avent

    Avent Miniblender and Feeding Set

      Blend, store, feed

      The Philips AVENT Miniblender and Feeding Set lets you serve wholesome food, made just right for your baby's development, no matter where you are. Ideal for blending fruits and cooked vegetables or grains, nuts and even cooked meats.

      Blend, store, feed

      The Philips AVENT Miniblender and Feeding Set lets you serve wholesome food, made just right for your baby's development, no matter where you are. Ideal for blending fruits and cooked vegetables or grains, nuts and even cooked meats.

        Blend, store, feed

        Feeding kids with Philips AVENT

        With recipes for a growing baby

        Everything you need to start. A recipe booklet helps you create a healthy diet for a growing baby.

        Easy at-home blending and storing

        Fresh, healthy and simple home-made food for babies. The first step to solid food.

        With Mini Blender, wet mill and storage

        Prepare: The Philips Avent Mini Blender and wet mill let you easily create natural, healthy food the way your baby prefers. Store: Use the sturdy, stackable cups for storage in the fridge or freezer. Feed: At home or on the go, your baby enjoys fresh food that you have prepared. Plus, you can warm it in the cup with the Philips Avent bottle and baby food warmer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Miniblender
          1
          Wet mill
          1
          Cups
          6 (8 oz / 240 ml)  pcs
          Lids
          6
          Weaning spoons
          2
          Recipe booklet
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50 - 60  Hz
          Power
          220  W
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Capacity
          400  ml
          Speed
          1
          Cord length
          160  cm
          Safety Classification
          Class 2
          Colour/finishing
          White/Blue

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          250 W x 125 H x 324.5 D  mm
          Number of F-boxes in A-box
          4
          Product dimensions
          10 (round base) x 29 (height)  cm
          Product weight
          1.26  kg

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 6 months +
          • 6–12 months

