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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Food makers & tableware
All series
Advanced Baby food steamer and blender
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (24)
Can I solely steam or blend with my Combined Steamer and Blender?
Does the Philips Avent Steamer & Blender have a safety system?
What's my Avent Combined Steamer and Blender's capacity?
Does the product include a recipe booklet?
Can I clean the Combined Steamer and Blender in the dishwasher?
AventFood maker valve
AventFood maker jug
AventMeasuring Cup
AventSteamer sieve
AventBlade unit
Why does the lid of the jar leak?
My Avent Combined Steamer and Blender won't steam
Why does the appliance give off an unpleasant smell?
Why does the motor of the blender not turn on after switching on the device?
My Philips Avent Baby Food Maker isn't steaming (properly)
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