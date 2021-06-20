2 year warranty
Sign up now
Get early access to our Black Friday sale
09
d
Days
14
h
Hours
45
m
Minutes
04
s
Seconds
Discontinued
Easy storage for fresh meals
Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby-food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals.
2 reusable storage pots
For healthy baby-food maker
Designed for Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby-food maker. Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals.
Store the right portion size for your growing toddler.
Sealing lids help preserve flavours and freshness.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
cannella
20/06/2021
Italia
Verified buyer
Prodotto eccellente
Sono riuscito ad acquistare il prodotto a un buon prezzo. Rispetta tutte le caratteristiche attese. Lo consiglierei
Pros
Qualità, prezzo
Cons
Recipiente con becco poco pronunciato
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF876/02 Recipienti per conservare alimenti freschi
Date of Use 2020-05-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF876/02 Recipienti per conservare alimenti freschi
Date of Use 2020-05-20
Mish461
20/10/2026
Deutschland
Super, aber man braucht mehr
Man sollte Sie einzeln zukaufen können oder eben mehr als einen in den Karton packen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung
Date of Use 2026-10-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung
Date of Use 2026-10-07
ADiana97
29/01/2024
Deutschland
Kein Nachkaufen möglich
Ich habe den 4in1 Nahrungszubereiter und beim Zubehör war nur eine kleine Aufbewahrungsschale dabei, also wollte ich jetzt wenigstens noch eine zweite größere um größere Portionen aufzutauen, jedoch ist dies nicht mehr möglich. Warum verkauft man ein solches Gerät und kann das Zubehör zum erwärmen und auftauen nicht zukaufen? Was soll ich denn machen wenn der Behälter angenommen kaputt geht?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung
Date of Use 2022-12-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung
Date of Use 2022-12-29
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.