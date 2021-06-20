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09

d

Days

14

h

Hours

:

45

m

Minutes

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04

s

Seconds

  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventFresh food storage pots

SCF876/02

3.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Easy storage for fresh meals

Designed for the Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby-food maker. Effortlessly portion, store, defrost or reheat your nutritious baby meals.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy storage for fresh meals

  • 2 reusable storage pots

  • For healthy baby-food maker

Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals

Designed for Philips Avent 4-in-1 healthy baby-food maker. Effortlessly defrost or reheat your stored meals.

Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

Store the right portion size for your growing toddler

Store the right portion size for your growing toddler.

Sealing lids help preserve flavours and freshness

Sealing lids help preserve flavours and freshness.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
1

20/06/2021

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

Prodotto eccellente

Sono riuscito ad acquistare il prodotto a un buon prezzo. Rispetta tutte le caratteristiche attese. Lo consiglierei

Pros

Qualità, prezzo

Cons

Recipiente con becco poco pronunciato

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF876/02 Recipienti per conservare alimenti freschi

Date of Use 2020-05-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF876/02 Recipienti per conservare alimenti freschi

Date of Use 2020-05-20

20/10/2026

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super, aber man braucht mehr

Man sollte Sie einzeln zukaufen können oder eben mehr als einen in den Karton packen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung

Date of Use 2026-10-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung

Date of Use 2026-10-07

29/01/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Kein Nachkaufen möglich

Ich habe den 4in1 Nahrungszubereiter und beim Zubehör war nur eine kleine Aufbewahrungsschale dabei, also wollte ich jetzt wenigstens noch eine zweite größere um größere Portionen aufzutauen, jedoch ist dies nicht mehr möglich. Warum verkauft man ein solches Gerät und kann das Zubehör zum erwärmen und auftauen nicht zukaufen? Was soll ich denn machen wenn der Behälter angenommen kaputt geht?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung

Date of Use 2022-12-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF876/02 Becher zur Nahrungsaufbewahrung

Date of Use 2022-12-29

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 