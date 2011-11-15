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All series

  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands
  • Fits little mouths and hands

Discontinued

AventTeether Classic Range

SCF880/01

3.7
| (3) Reviews
Fits little mouths and hands
The Philips Avent BPA-Free Classic range of teethers SCF880/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Teether that helps soothe teething pain

Fits little mouths and hands

  • Stage 1

  • Teether for front teeth

Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

Textured for your baby to chew on as front teeth emerge

This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby's teething pain.

Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA and Phthalate Free

Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA and Phthalate Free

BPA-free — following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.

Can be sterilised in a Philips Avent Steriliser

Can be sterilised in a Philips Avent Steriliser

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

15/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best teether on the market

It is the best teether I have found on the market and have recommended it to all of my friends who have now purchased the same product on your website. They also agree that this teether is amazing and the best thing they have invested in for their little ones!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range

15/01/2012

France

France

super produit, très résistant

commandé sur le site, livraison express, et le produit convient bien à mon petit bout de chou qui commence ses dents

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic

15/05/2012

España

España

Poco atractivo para bebes

Compre este producto cuando mi bebe tenia un par de semanas de vida como regalo, lamentablemente ahora que le comenzaron a salir sus dientes siento que es realmente innecesario. Lo mas terrible es que conversando con varios padres todos concluimos que definitivamente los bebes prefieren los chupetes de hule amarillo. Si los clásicos chupetes de goma amarilla.

This review was made for SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic

This review was made for SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 