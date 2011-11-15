2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF880/01
Stage 1
Teether for front teeth
This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby's teething pain.
BPA-free — following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
jopke
15/11/2011
United Kingdom
Best teether on the market
It is the best teether I have found on the market and have recommended it to all of my friends who have now purchased the same product on your website. They also agree that this teether is amazing and the best thing they have invested in for their little ones!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF880/01 Teether Classic Range
monalisa
15/01/2012
France
super produit, très résistant
commandé sur le site, livraison express, et le produit convient bien à mon petit bout de chou qui commence ses dents
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF880/01 Anneau de dentition Classic
tomy1989
15/05/2012
España
Poco atractivo para bebes
Compre este producto cuando mi bebe tenia un par de semanas de vida como regalo, lamentablemente ahora que le comenzaron a salir sus dientes siento que es realmente innecesario. Lo mas terrible es que conversando con varios padres todos concluimos que definitivamente los bebes prefieren los chupetes de hule amarillo. Si los clásicos chupetes de goma amarilla.
This review was made for SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic
This review was made for SCF880/01 Línea de mordillos Classic
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.