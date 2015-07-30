2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stage 3
Teether for back teeth
This teether is ergonomic for your baby to hold with round edges. This means it is also easy to clean and the shape doesn't allow your baby to get trapped easily. Just rinse with warm water and it is ready to use again!
This gel-filled teether can be cooled in a refrigerator to provide cool pressure to soothe your baby's teething pains. The different textures also give varying levels of pressure to suit your baby's liking.
BPA-free — following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Lsc23
30/07/2015
Nederland
Mooi en leuk
Niet alleen mooi en leuk om te zien, in combinatie ook nog eens een rammelaar, super uitvinding.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF894/01 Bijtring serie Dierenvormen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF894/01 Bijtring serie Dierenvormen