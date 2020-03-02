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  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set
  • My first baby care set

Philips AventBaby care kit packed with baby care essentials

SCH400/00

4.6
| (157) Reviews | 95% recommend this product
My first baby care set
With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable and quick-measuring digital thermometer, soft-tip nasal aspirator, finger toothbrush and nail and hair care set.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

All baby care essentials in one complete set

My first baby care set

  • All baby care essentials

  • Complete set

  • Boys and girls

Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

Quickly, comfortably and accurately measure your baby's temperature. The digital thermometer has professional accuracy* and the flexible tip provides extra comfort for you and your baby.

Compact and structured set

The structured set provides room for your additional baby care products, whilst being compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.

Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

The nasal aspirator helps to open your baby's airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

157

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

02/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must have set

Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.

Pros

Digital thermometer have got soft tip

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

01/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A really useful baby care tool selection

This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.

Pros

Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly

Cons

I couldn't find anything bad.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

26/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful product

I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product

Pros

Aesthetics , ergonomics

Cons

Emery boards

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. ±0.1°C between 35°C and 42°C at room temperature 22°C