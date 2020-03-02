2 year warranty
All baby care essentials
Complete set
Boys and girls
Quickly, comfortably and accurately measure your baby's temperature. The digital thermometer has professional accuracy* and the flexible tip provides extra comfort for you and your baby.
The structured set provides room for your additional baby care products, whilst being compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.
The nasal aspirator helps to open your baby's airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.
4.6
of 5
157
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
Marcipan
02/03/2020
United Kingdom
A must have set
Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.
Pros
Digital thermometer have got soft tip
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Sairu
01/03/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
A really useful baby care tool selection
This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.
Pros
Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly
Cons
I couldn't find anything bad.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Clarissa 101
26/02/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Beautiful product
I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product
Pros
Aesthetics , ergonomics
Cons
Emery boards
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
±0.1°C between 35°C and 42°C at room temperature 22°C