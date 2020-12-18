Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Hurry! Last order date for standard delivery is 18th December! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds

    Philips Avent

    Baby Care set

    SCH400/00
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • My first baby care set My first baby care set My first baby care set
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Baby Care set

      SCH400/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      My first baby care set

      With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable and quick-measuring digital thermometer, soft-tip nasal aspirator, finger toothbrush and nail and hair care set. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent Baby Care set

      My first baby care set

      With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable and quick-measuring digital thermometer, soft-tip nasal aspirator, finger toothbrush and nail and hair care set. See all benefits

      My first baby care set

      With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable and quick-measuring digital thermometer, soft-tip nasal aspirator, finger toothbrush and nail and hair care set. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Avent Baby Care set

      My first baby care set

      With our Baby care set SCH400 you can give the best care to your little one. The compact set includes an accurate, comfortable and quick-measuring digital thermometer, soft-tip nasal aspirator, finger toothbrush and nail and hair care set. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all baby-thermometers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Baby Care set

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        My first baby care set

        All baby care essentials in one complete set

        • All baby care essentials
        • Complete set
        • Boys and girls
        Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

        Digital thermometer with professional accuracy*

        Quickly, comfortably and accurately measure your baby's temperature. The digital thermometer has professional accuracy* and the flexible tip provides extra comfort for you and your baby.

        Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

        Nasal Aspirator with soft and flexible tip

        The nasal aspirator helps to open your baby's airways to help your baby feel and sleep better.

        Nail and hair care set

        Nail and hair care set

        Complete nail care set with rounded-tip scissors, nail clipper and three emery boards. And a hair care set with rounded-tip comb and soft hair brush.

        Compact and structured set

        The structured set provides room for your additional baby care products, whilst being compact and convenient to take with you. Ideal for travel and nursery.

        Finger toothbrush

        Softly massage your baby's gums or teeth.

        A perfect gift

        A perfect gift for all (first-time) parents.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Battery 1.55 VDC (LR41)
          Battery life
          > 100 operating hours
          Measurement range
          35°C to 42.9°C range
          Accuracy
          ±0.1°C for 35°C to 42°C range
          Compliance
          Conforms to MDD93/42/EEC

        • Logistic data

          F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
          117 x 174.5 x 51  mm

        • Development stages

          Stages
          All stages

        • Gender

          For
          Boy and girl

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        • Avent Cap
          -{discount-value}

          Avent Cap

          CP9927/01

          Philips shop price
          £1.59*
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • * ±0.1°C between 35°C and 42°C at room temperature 22°C

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount