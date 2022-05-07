2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCH550/20
Blue flower
The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5°C and 38°C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burnt! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.
The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.
3.1
of 5
128
Reviews
Lottielou73
07/05/2022
United Kingdom
Mine lasted 11 years!
Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it
Pros
Lasted ages
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
PatrickD
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
karjanmos
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.