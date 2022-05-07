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  • Accurate temperature
  • Accurate temperature
  • Accurate temperature
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Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bath and Room Thermometer

SCH550/20

3.1
| (128) Reviews
Accurate temperature
The Philips Avent Digital Bath and Bedroom Thermometer doubles as a convenient way to monitor the temperature both in your baby's room and bath. It has also been designed and tested as a safe, fun bath toy.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

The baby thermometer floats in water

Accurate temperature

  • Blue flower

Accurate temperature readings for bath or bedroom

The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5°C and 38°C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burnt! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.

Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

Floats in water

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

128

Reviews

07/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Mine lasted 11 years!

Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it

Pros

Lasted ages

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 