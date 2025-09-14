2 year warranty
Natural Response Teat
Mix and Match Teat Pack
3 pieces
Medium Flow 3 Teat, Fast Flow 4 Teat, Extra Fast Flow 5 Teat
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.6
of 5
69
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Guull
14/09/2025
Nederland
Part of promotion
Handige set met verschillende maten
Voor mij een handige set met 3 maten, omdat ik niet goed wist welke maat mijn dochter nodig zou hebben. Ze drinkt nu goed uit 4, met 5 gaat het nog iets te hard. De spenen zijn makkelijk schoon te maken en zijn degelijk. Ze drinkt al sinds het begin uit Philips avent flessen. Toen haar tandjes doorkwamen was ik bang dat de spenen kapot zouden gaan en ik ze sneller zou moeten vervangen, maar dit is gelukkig niet het geval.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen
Shauni_2993x
12/08/2025
Nederland
Part of promotion
Super handig, 3 soorten spenen in 1 verpakking
Deze spenen gebruiken wij al sinds de geboorte van mijn dochter, ik combineerde borstvoeding met een afkolf doordat ik een zware borstontsteking had nadat ze 1 maand was en dan kon ik aan de kant waar de ontsteking zat enkel nog afkolven. De flessen van natural responce was hier het makkelijkste doordat ik ook nog steedq borstvoeding wou geven waren deze spenen het beste. Ik kon nu deze spenen testen zodat ik het verschil kon zien van de verschillende speen standen 3, 4 en 5. Het verschil zit hem in hoe snel Lio de fles kan opdrinken met een 5 gaat dit heel erg snel. Ik was heel tevreden over dit product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen
Claudia C
08/08/2025
Nederland
Part of promotion
Een absolute aanrader!
Deze speentjes zijn zeer kwalitatief. Ze scheuren niet en de verschillende nummertjes geeft elke leeftijd de kans om te drinken op maat van het kind. Ik moet geen ander merk meer hebben, een absolute aanrader!
Pros
Lekt niet, goede pasvorm, scheurt niet
Cons
/
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using the net weight of the plastic teat case.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.