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  • Every baby is unique

Philips Avent Natural ResponseTeat

SCY960/03

4.6
| (69) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Every baby is unique
This pack helps you find the right flow for your baby's rhythm and allows for easy switching as their needs change throughout their growth journey. Age is just one indication as every baby has their own drinking rhythm.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Find the right flow for yours

Every baby is unique

  • Natural Response Teat

  • Mix and Match Teat Pack

  • 3 pieces

  • Medium Flow 3 Teat, Fast Flow 4 Teat, Extra Fast Flow 5 Teat

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

69

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

14/09/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Handige set met verschillende maten

Voor mij een handige set met 3 maten, omdat ik niet goed wist welke maat mijn dochter nodig zou hebben. Ze drinkt nu goed uit 4, met 5 gaat het nog iets te hard. De spenen zijn makkelijk schoon te maken en zijn degelijk. Ze drinkt al sinds het begin uit Philips avent flessen. Toen haar tandjes doorkwamen was ik bang dat de spenen kapot zouden gaan en ik ze sneller zou moeten vervangen, maar dit is gelukkig niet het geval.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen

12/08/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Super handig, 3 soorten spenen in 1 verpakking

Deze spenen gebruiken wij al sinds de geboorte van mijn dochter, ik combineerde borstvoeding met een afkolf doordat ik een zware borstontsteking had nadat ze 1 maand was en dan kon ik aan de kant waar de ontsteking zat enkel nog afkolven. De flessen van natural responce was hier het makkelijkste doordat ik ook nog steedq borstvoeding wou geven waren deze spenen het beste. Ik kon nu deze spenen testen zodat ik het verschil kon zien van de verschillende speen standen 3, 4 en 5. Het verschil zit hem in hoe snel Lio de fles kan opdrinken met een 5 gaat dit heel erg snel. Ik was heel tevreden over dit product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen

08/08/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Een absolute aanrader!

Deze speentjes zijn zeer kwalitatief. Ze scheuren niet en de verschillende nummertjes geeft elke leeftijd de kans om te drinken op maat van het kind. Ik moet geen ander merk meer hebben, een absolute aanrader!

Pros

Lekt niet, goede pasvorm, scheurt niet

Cons

/

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY960/03 Speen

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Compared to previous packaging.

  2. Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using the net weight of the plastic teat case.

  3. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.