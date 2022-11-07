  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      Philips Avent Natural Response Baby bottle teats with anti-colic valves - 2 pack

      SCY961/02

      The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right teat is important. See more info below.

      See all
      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      A teat that works like a breast

      • Natural Response Teat
      • 2 pieces
      • Extra-Slow Flow Teat
      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

      The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

      The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Finding the right teat is important

      Finding the right teat is important

      If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

      No-drip teat design prevents spills and lost milk

      The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Range of flow rates available

      Range of flow rates available

      Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

      Same products, new navigation

      Same products, new navigation

      We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby's mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this change, you may receive either style of package.

      Paper packaging with 80% lower carbon footprint*

      Paper packaging with 80% lower carbon footprint*

      We've reduced our carbon footprint by switching our teat packs to 100% responsibly sourced paper packaging. The result? 300 tonnes less plastic per year** and 88% less fossil fuel use*, minimising the impact on our planet wherever we can.

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free***

      Natural Response Teats and Bottles are BPA free***

      The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teats are made of BPA free*** material.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free***

      • What is included

        Extra-Slow Teat
        2 pcs

      • Functions

        Teat Features
        • Natural latch on
        • No-drip design
        • Soft and flexible
        • Anti-colic valve

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      • Compared to previous packaging.
      • *Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using the net weight of the plastic teat case.
      • **0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.
