SCY963/02
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right teat is important. See more info below.See all benefits
Baby bottle flow 3 teat to help reduce colic
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The teat opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.
We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby's mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this change, you may receive either style of package.
We've reduced our carbon footprint by switching our teat packs to 100% responsibly sourced paper packaging. The result? 300 tonnes less plastic per year** and 88% less fossil fuel use*, minimising the impact on our planet wherever we can.
Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
The Philips Avent Natural bottles and teats are made of BPA free*** material.
Material
What is included
Functions
