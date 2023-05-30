2 year warranty
Natural Response Teat
2 pieces
Fast Flow 4 Teat
The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
4.9
of 5
64
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KBackx
30/05/2023
Nederland
Part of promotion
Fijne speen
Ik kan dit product iedere ouder aanraden. Philips Avent is HET merk voor ons, specifiek deze speentjes. Onze baby gaat er heel goed op. Ze hapt goed aan en het drinken gaat vlot, zonder darmkrampjes. Heerlijk om te zien en o zo belangrijk. Goed drinken is zo ontzettend belangrijk voor de ontwikkeling en deze speentjes maken dit mogelijk. Mocht je dus nog zoekende zijn: ga voor deze. Je zult er geen spijt van krijgen!
Pros
Prijs-kwaliteit verhouding
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen
Gullie
29/05/2023
Nederland
Part of promotion
Goede stroming
Ik vond de oudere Avent flessen en spenen van Philips al erg fijn in gebruik, maar ik was benieuwd naar de nieuwe varianten, omdat het meer zou voelen als aan de borst. Ik merk dat de kleine inderdaad iets meer moeite moet doen in tegenstelling tot de voorgaande versie, maar dit went wel snel. Er stroomt niet zomaar melk uit, zo is er genoeg tijd om tussendoor goed te ademen en heeft ze minder last van krampjes en boertjes. Je kunt kiezen uit verschillende speentjes, mocht de toevoer toch te veel of te weinig zijn voor je baby. Ruime keuze van Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen
Friezin012345
26/05/2023
Nederland
Part of promotion
Speen werkt goed
De speen werkt goed voor m’n kindje beter dan de vorige avent speen
Pros
Ideaal
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using the net weight of the plastic teat case.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.