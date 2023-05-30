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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips Avent Natural ResponseBaby bottle flow 4 teats

SCY964/02

4.9
| (64) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when the baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • Natural Response Teat

  • 2 pieces

  • Fast Flow 4 Teat

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

Natural latch on with breast-shaped teat

The wide, soft and flexible teat is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping the baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

64

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

30/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Fijne speen

Ik kan dit product iedere ouder aanraden. Philips Avent is HET merk voor ons, specifiek deze speentjes. Onze baby gaat er heel goed op. Ze hapt goed aan en het drinken gaat vlot, zonder darmkrampjes. Heerlijk om te zien en o zo belangrijk. Goed drinken is zo ontzettend belangrijk voor de ontwikkeling en deze speentjes maken dit mogelijk. Mocht je dus nog zoekende zijn: ga voor deze. Je zult er geen spijt van krijgen!

Pros

Prijs-kwaliteit verhouding

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen

29/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Goede stroming

Ik vond de oudere Avent flessen en spenen van Philips al erg fijn in gebruik, maar ik was benieuwd naar de nieuwe varianten, omdat het meer zou voelen als aan de borst. Ik merk dat de kleine inderdaad iets meer moeite moet doen in tegenstelling tot de voorgaande versie, maar dit went wel snel. Er stroomt niet zomaar melk uit, zo is er genoeg tijd om tussendoor goed te ademen en heeft ze minder last van krampjes en boertjes. Je kunt kiezen uit verschillende speentjes, mocht de toevoer toch te veel of te weinig zijn voor je baby. Ruime keuze van Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen

26/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Speen werkt goed

De speen werkt goed voor m’n kindje beter dan de vorige avent speen

Pros

Ideaal

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Natural Response SCY964/02 Speen

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Compared to previous packaging.

  2. Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using the net weight of the plastic teat case.

  3. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.