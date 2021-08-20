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2 year warranty

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All series

  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71
  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71

Discontinued

Shaving heads

SH70/50

3.1
| (77) Reviews
SH70 has been replaced by SH71
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver.
See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

SH70 has been replaced by SH71

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH71 instead

Replacement heads for Series 7000 Shaver

Replacement heads for Series 7000 Shaver

SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Series 7000 Shaver (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

The newly designed blades comfortably cut hairs in the optimal cutting position, thereby reducing irritation caused by tugging and pulling.

Super Lift and Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

Super Lift and Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shaving experience.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

77

Reviews

20/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product Phillips 7000 series

Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product

Pros

Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand

Cons

You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit

10/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

This product is ideal.

They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads

10/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is ideal.

They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads

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