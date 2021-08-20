2 year warranty
Discontinued
SH70/50
Discontinued
Buy SH71 instead
SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Series 7000 Shaver (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.
The newly designed blades comfortably cut hairs in the optimal cutting position, thereby reducing irritation caused by tugging and pulling.
The dual-blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shaving experience.
3.1
of 5
77
Reviews
20/08/2021
United Kingdom
Great product Phillips 7000 series
Hi brought my Philips 7000 series wet and dry Electric razor in January, i’m very pleased with it it’s very durable, it gives me this closest shave I’ve ever had with an electric razor, overall I’m very happy with this product
Pros
Quick recharge fits nicely in the hand
Cons
You need a cleaning station, as washing under the tap is not that good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/70 Shaving unit
TweedleD
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Eddie57
10/12/2017
United Kingdom
This product is ideal.
They say that you never miss a well until it's dry, but in this case you don't realise how progressively blunt you're shaving heads have become until you change them. Wow... what a difference. A little bit of an expensive lay-out, but when you think what they do and that they will be doing a good job for at least a couple of years, well worth it in the long run
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH70/50 Shaving heads