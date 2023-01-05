Search terms

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
      -{discount-value}

      2000 series Headphones

      SHB2505WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      Upbeat True Wireless headphones bring you total freedom with vibrant colours. Live unchained with rock-solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits

      Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

      Upbeat True Wireless headphones bring you total freedom with vibrant colours. Live unchained with rock-solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits

        Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

        • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®
        • White

        Soft, rubberised wing tips. Secure and comfortable

        You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft, rubberised wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit — creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

        6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

        The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximises passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

        A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

        Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Speaker diameter
          6  mm
          Sensitivity
          90  dB
          Maximum power input
          30  mW
          Impedance
          16  ohm

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Hands-free
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Maximum range
          Up 10  m

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          37  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Width
          27  cm
          Gross weight
          4.2  kg
          Height
          23.5  cm
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 75819 3
          Net weight
          1.104  kg
          Tare weight
          3.096  kg

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          17.8  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.138  kg
          Gross weight
          0.4  kg
          Tare weight
          0.262  kg
          GTIN
          2 87 12581 75819 0

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Music play time
          3+9  hour(s)
          Standby time
          60 hr
          Talk time
          3 hr
          Battery weight
          2.5g

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          15  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          87 12581 75819 6
          Gross weight
          0.12  kg
          Net weight
          0.046  kg
          Tare weight
          0.074  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          6.5  cm
          Width
          4.1  cm
          Depth
          3.6  cm
          Weight
          0.046  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes of ear caps
        • USB charging cable

