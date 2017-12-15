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Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB3080BK/00

3.9

| (11) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Wireless powerful bass

The Philips SHB3080 wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity is inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists. Enjoy hours of music or take calls in easy comfort, thanks to its smart, portable and foldable design.

See all benefits

Wireless powerful bass

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

Adjustable earshells and headband to fit everyone

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head.

32 mm high-intensity drivers for clear and powerful bass

32 mm high-intensity drivers for clear and powerful bass

32 mm high-powered drivers deliver clear and powerful bass.

Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed-type acoustics provide good sound isolation

Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

11

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

1

15/12/2017

France

France

Parfait

Je suis très satisfait de mon achat. Ce casque léger et très facile à configurer me sert pour mon ordinateur, mon iPad et mon iPhone. La qualité du son est très bonne.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

17/02/2017

France

France

indispensable

pas de bruit d'électronique agréable à porter le son est parfait.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

09/12/2016

France

France

super pour prix abordable

bon casque, je suis utilisateur de mac et je le voulais pour mon iMac, la sen pro se fait sans soucis, gère siri. avec l'apple tv aussi, la synchro est efficace. Le son est clair. bref je suis très satisfait de mon achat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary