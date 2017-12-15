2 year warranty
SHB3080BK/00
Wireless powerful bass
The Philips SHB3080 wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity is inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists. Enjoy hours of music or take calls in easy comfort, thanks to its smart, portable and foldable design.
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head.
32 mm high-powered drivers deliver clear and powerful bass.
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise.
3.9
of 5
11
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Dylno85
15/12/2017
France
Parfait
Je suis très satisfait de mon achat. Ce casque léger et très facile à configurer me sert pour mon ordinateur, mon iPad et mon iPhone. La qualité du son est très bonne.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Cynn
17/02/2017
France
indispensable
pas de bruit d'électronique agréable à porter le son est parfait.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
laurent69390
09/12/2016
France
super pour prix abordable
bon casque, je suis utilisateur de mac et je le voulais pour mon iMac, la sen pro se fait sans soucis, gère siri. avec l'apple tv aussi, la synchro est efficace. Le son est clair. bref je suis très satisfait de mon achat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3080BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Actual results may vary