2 year warranty
Support
SHB3080BK/00
Is my Philips headset compatible with an iPhone?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips BT headset?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
Can I use the microphone with one device and receive audio from another one simultaneously?
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
I get small electrical static shock from my Philips earphones
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
How to find my Philips headphones' model number?
What is Bluetooth?
How to pair Philips headphones with my mobile phone?
How to clean my Philips headphones?