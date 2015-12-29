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Discontinued

Bluetooth headset

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Reviews

Wireless dynamic and solid bass

Inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists, the Philips SHB3185 wireless headphones with Bluetooth feature easy one-tap NFC pairing. Enjoy hours of music or take calls in smart comfort, thanks to their foldable design and portability.

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Wireless dynamic and solid bass

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Breathable ear cushions

Soft, breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

Soft, breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and comfort.

32 mm high-intensity drivers for dynamic and solid bass

32 mm high-intensity drivers for dynamic and solid bass

32 mm high-powered drivers deliver dynamic and solid bass.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device — with just a single touch.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

10

Reviews

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary