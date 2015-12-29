2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3185BK/00
Wireless dynamic and solid bass
Inspired by DJ headphones and designed for aspiring artists, the Philips SHB3185 wireless headphones with Bluetooth feature easy one-tap NFC pairing. Enjoy hours of music or take calls in smart comfort, thanks to their foldable design and portability.
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Breathable ear cushions
Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions and comfort.
32 mm high-powered drivers deliver dynamic and solid bass.
Easy NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device — with just a single touch.
3.1
of 5
10
Reviews
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
rodbrown1949
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Actual results may vary