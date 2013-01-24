Home
    Flite

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4405BK/00
    Ultra light. Big sound.
      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat-folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go. See all benefits

        Ultra light. Big sound.

        Gravity-defying headphones

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Soft ear cushions
        • Flat folding
        High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

        High power 32-mm (1.3") speaker drivers for clear sound

        High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        Remote control for hands-free calls and music

        The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

        Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

        Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim design

        Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

        Flat folding for easy portability

        Flat folding for easy portability

        Flat folding for easy portability.

        Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

        Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

        Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls, without the hassle of cables.

        Rechargeable battery offers up to 9 hours of playtime

        With 9 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Frequency range
          9 - 22 000 Hz
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          103  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Call on Hold
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between call and music

        • Accessories

          USB cable
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Standby time
          300* hr
          Talk time
          9* hr
          Music play time
          9*  hr

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          14  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Weight
          0.09  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Blister
          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          21  cm
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Depth
          3.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.166  kg
          Net weight
          0.09  kg
          Tare weight
          0.076  kg
          EAN
          69 51613 98156 6

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          22.5  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Gross weight
          1.2  kg
          Net weight
          0.54  kg
          Tare weight
          0.66  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 51613 98156 3

