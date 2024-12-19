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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Headphones
All series
Flite Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Discontinued
Support
SHB4405BK/00
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For iOS and Android
Philips Headphones App allows you to take full advantage of your headphones' potential. You can access all the features that will give you the best audio experience from your mobile device.
Localised commercial leaflet
User manual
All (8)
Can someone else hear my conversation via Philips BT headphones?
What is a Bluetooth profile?
Can I use my Philips Bluetooth headphones with my TV?
Can I use the microphone with one device and receive audio from another one simultaneously?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
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