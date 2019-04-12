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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4805DC/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra light. Big sound.

Discover weightless freedom, with no wires to hold you down. Philips Flite Everlite wireless headphones blend style and everyday simplicity. Compact and ultralight with clear sound, all day.

See all benefits

Gravity-defying headphones

Ultra light. Big sound.

  • 32 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

Remote control for handsfree calls and music

The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

Five-minute Fast Charge technology

Five-minute Fast Charge technology

Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just five minutes of charging time gets you one hour of playback.

High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

12/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Seems...

Bought it. Works fine. Controls are comfortable. Design and material is nice. Looks good. Recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

28/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Nice

I decided that I needed to cut the wires since my new phone decided to remove the support for 3.5mm. I tried various heaphones from what hifi's reviews for their best buys up to headphones costing £300+. For all the extra money I am pretty sure there is a small increase in audio quality but comfort, bang for buck and a sound I like these fit the bill. nice one Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

26/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

bluetooth headphones

I wanted a pair of good sounding comfortable and light phones. These are that - I am not saying others are not as good, just that these work well and im a happy customer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary