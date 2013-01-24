Search terms
Ultra light. Big sound.
Discover weightless freedom, with no wires to hold you down. Philips Flite Everlite wireless headphones blend style and everyday simplicity. Compact and ultralight with clear sound, all day. See all benefits
Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
High-power 32-mm (1.3") tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls, without the hassle of cables.
Folds flat or compact for easy portability and storage
Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.
Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just five minutes of charging time gets you one hour of playback.
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Ultralight and super slim, experience complete comfort on the move.
The slimline design of the headband and metallic oval earshells create an iconic silky smooth form.
