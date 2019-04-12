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Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
SHB4805DC/00
Ultra light. Big sound.
Discover weightless freedom, with no wires to hold you down. Philips Flite Everlite wireless headphones blend style and everyday simplicity. Compact and ultralight with clear sound, all day.
32 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Fast Charge technology gives you a quick burst of power when the battery is running low. Just five minutes of charging time gets you one hour of playback.
High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
VEndix
12/04/2019
United Kingdom
Seems...
Bought it. Works fine. Controls are comfortable. Design and material is nice. Looks good. Recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
LOUP
28/03/2018
United Kingdom
Nice
I decided that I needed to cut the wires since my new phone decided to remove the support for 3.5mm. I tried various heaphones from what hifi's reviews for their best buys up to headphones costing £300+. For all the extra money I am pretty sure there is a small increase in audio quality but comfort, bang for buck and a sound I like these fit the bill. nice one Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Geeman
26/03/2018
United Kingdom
bluetooth headphones
I wanted a pair of good sounding comfortable and light phones. These are that - I am not saying others are not as good, just that these work well and im a happy customer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB4805DC Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary