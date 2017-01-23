2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB5250BL/00
14.2 mm drivers/open-back
Ear bud
Flat cable
Using a rubberised Flex-grip cable relief between the headphones and the cable, the connection is protected from damage through repeated bending extending its life.
A design based on ear geometry creates a comfortable, snug fit for everyone.
Quality 14.2-mm (0.6") speaker drivers with a bass vent design on the earphones for rich bass.
3.1
of 5
76
Reviews
blahahaha
23/01/2017
Nederland
Een superfijne set oortjes voor overal gebruik!
Deze oortjes zijn zeer fijn om te dragen. De geluidskwaliteit is subliem! Alleen jammer dat ze soms niet blijven zitten. Voor volgende ontwerpen misschien van die vleugeltjes?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5250WT Bluetooth-headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5250WT Bluetooth-headset
Mülli 1
25/01/2021
Deutschland
Geiler Sound
Echt Super Klang und Verarbeitung einziges Manko ist der Akku könnte größer sein
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5250WT Bluetooth-Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5250WT Bluetooth-Headset
Napoli
09/03/2018
Deutschland
Super
Super produkt and sehr gut Kundenservice. Super Sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5250BK Bluetooth-Headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB5250BK Bluetooth-Headset
Actual results may vary